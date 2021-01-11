$472.17 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $472.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the highest is $482.34 million. Saia posted sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.28. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Saia by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Saia by 888.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

