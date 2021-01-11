$45.38 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $45.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.40 million and the highest is $47.42 million. Vericel posted sales of $39.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $124.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.27 million, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $172.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vericel by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

