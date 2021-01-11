$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.96 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 25,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,880. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.