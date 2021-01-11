$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,360. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

