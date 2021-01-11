3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.