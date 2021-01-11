$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $3.55 billion. Square reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Square by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $15.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,041,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.71 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.10.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

