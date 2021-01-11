$228.62 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $228.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.25 million to $233.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $799.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $804.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 239,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,891. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

