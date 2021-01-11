$222.23 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report sales of $222.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.50 million and the lowest is $221.96 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $357.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $950.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.17 million to $950.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.66 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%.

PEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEIX opened at $6.23 on Monday. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

