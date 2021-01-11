$213.29 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $213.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 295,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

