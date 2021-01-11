$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

