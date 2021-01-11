-$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.49). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 256.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.37) to ($7.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,160. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,710 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

