1irstcoin Trading Down 16.9% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $82,387.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00104798 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,655 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

