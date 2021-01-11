$170.48 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post $170.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.23 million and the highest is $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $164.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $681.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.98 million to $689.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $655.64 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.83 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

