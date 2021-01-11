$145.05 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $145.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $138.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 68,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.