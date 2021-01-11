12Ships (TSHP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,972,372,987 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.