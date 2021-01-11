1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.02 ($30.61).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ETR DRI traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €21.35 ($25.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.31 and a 200 day moving average of €21.50. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

