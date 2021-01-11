$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.97 on Monday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

