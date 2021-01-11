$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

AXL opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.