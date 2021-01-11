$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Sealed Air also reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

SEE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,260. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,926,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 566,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

