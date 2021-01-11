$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. UGI also reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

