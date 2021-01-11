$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.75 million to $1.12 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 330.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 597,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.