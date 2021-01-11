$0.73 EPS Expected for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sony reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Sony by 1.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after buying an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sony by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

