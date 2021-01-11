$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

