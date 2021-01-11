-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $33.94 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

