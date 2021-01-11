$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $88.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

