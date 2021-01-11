-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

