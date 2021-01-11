-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.62. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $737,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

