-$0.21 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 22.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $31.47. 8,220,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465,598. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

