$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.24. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

