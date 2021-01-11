$0.11 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 461,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,348. The company has a market capitalization of $289.17 million, a PE ratio of 963.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

