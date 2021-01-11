-$0.11 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at $85,230,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,866 shares of company stock valued at $18,097,822. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.