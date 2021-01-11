-$0.04 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

