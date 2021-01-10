Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ZURVY opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

