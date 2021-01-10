Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.