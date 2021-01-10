Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $174.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.88.

ZBH stock opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

