Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.08

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.08 and last traded at $153.08, with a volume of 4328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

