Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Financial Contrast

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zicix and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 201.55 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -12.30

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Volatility and Risk

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zicix and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 35.38%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Zicix.

Summary

DermTech beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

