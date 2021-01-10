Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Up 3.4%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 234,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 155,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

About Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

