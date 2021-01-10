ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $54,885.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.