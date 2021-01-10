Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.90

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.90 and last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 3397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $16,238,970 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.