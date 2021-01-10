Zelwin (ZLW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,997.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Zelwin token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00010894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $284.77 million and approximately $163,997.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Buying and Selling Zelwin

Zelwin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

