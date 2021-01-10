Zeepin Reaches Market Cap of $212,126.67 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $212,126.67 and approximately $44,823.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

