Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Buy

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

