Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to “Buy”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

RPRX opened at $51.27 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.