Zacks Investment Research Upgrades (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) to Buy

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $80.37 on Friday. (MOG.A) has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. (MOG.A) had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that (MOG.A) will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

