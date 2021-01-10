Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.