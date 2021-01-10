Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.