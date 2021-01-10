Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported dismal third quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates but revenues came in line. Amarin’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa has continued in 2020. The company is expanding its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. The company anticipates adverse impact on sales due to COVID-19 to have continued in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, potential generic competition remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amarin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

