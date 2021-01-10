Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong-Buy

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. Adient’s sale of its fabrics business aligns with the company’s continuing strategy of focusing on its core, high-volume seating business. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s plans to stabilize and improve their launch performance, such as ensuring adequate on-time staffing, increase focus on change management, enhance readiness and program reviews and early escalation of potential issues, bode well. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business Hence, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Adient stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adient by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

