Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.76 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,136,675. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

